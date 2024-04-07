This election is a big opportunity: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Ajmer: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that sometimes a decision taken by citizens sets the course for the next 100 years, and this election is one such big opportunity.

Addressing a public rally in Rajasthan’s Ajmer, PM Modi said that BJP was established on April 6 and it is a coincidence that today he got the opportunity to visit the Pushkar area.

“Brahmaji is the creator and the BJP is also committed to building a new India. Sometimes a decision by citizens sets the course for the next 100 years, this election is one such big opportunity. This election of 2024 is one such opportunity,” the Prime Minister said.

He further said that Rajasthan is moving ahead towards greater heights of development under the BJP rule.

“Your dreams are Modi’s Sankalp. We have to make India ‘Viksit’ by 2047',” he added.

Rajasthan will go to the polls in two phases, on April 19 and April 26.

Polling for 12 Lok Sabha seats will be held in the first phase on April 19, while the remaining 13 seats will be polled in the second phase on April 26.

In the first phase, voting will be held in 12 constituencies — Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur.

In the second phase, voting will be held in 13 constituencies — Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran.

The BJP won 24 out of 25 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party won one. While, in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the BJP won in all 25 parliamentary constituencies. (IANS)

Also Read: ‘BJP won’t even finish second in any of 20 seats in Kerala’: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Also Watch: