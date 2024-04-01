75th Rajasthan Foundation Day focuses on renewable energy resources

SHILLONG: A cultural extravaganza featuring the vibrant colours of Rajasthan was organized at Raj Bhavan, Shillong in celebration of the 75th Foundation Day of Rajasthan. The program was organized in collaboration with the Department of Arts and Culture, Government of Meghalaya and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Shillong. The event saw the gracious presence of esteemed dignitaries, and got presided over by the Chief Secretary of the Government of Rajasthan, IAS officer Shri Sudhansh Pant.

While addressing the crowd, Pant highlighted the historical origins of Rajasthani communities and the dessert state's rich cultural legacy. He focused on the recent rapid growth that the state has undergone in areas of science and technology. His informative speech talked about Rajasthan's capacity as a renewable energy state as it has the highest number of solar energy units along with it the bandwagon also boasts of being among top five wind energy generation capacities in India. Moreover, this state also ranks 5th in the country in terms of mine and mineral resources generation and 7th in terms of GDP growth, he added.

Acknowledging the significance of Government of India's Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative, Pant said that such progressive initiatives will go a long way in strengthening connections and fostering mutual understanding among people from various states and Union Territories. A message by Kalraj Mishra, the Governor of Rajasthan along with a foundation day video on Rajasthan was screened followed by an attention-grabbing staging of folk music and dance by various performers from Rajasthan, Assam as well as Meghalaya.

