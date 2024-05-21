‘This election is battle to protect Constitution’: Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav

New Delhi: Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed that Lok Sabha election 2024 is now between common people and the BJP. Moreover, he said that this election is a battle to protect the Constitution.

He stressed that in the last four phases of elections and in fifth phase of polls the support which the Congress party is receiving is unprecedented and making PM Modi jittery.

Devender Yadav said, “PM Modi is frustrated with the support that Congress is getting in the polls. They (BJP) have no records of the work and development that they have done in the last 10 years. They are trying to contest the election on religious grounds. This election is now between the common people and the BJP. Now, the people understand that the Constitution is in danger. It is a battle to protect the Constitution.”

He further said that PM Modi was evading questions on price rise and giving jobs to the youth.

He further said, “After four phases of Lok Sabha polls the statements given by PM Modi have diverted and he has returned back to his old agenda. On June 4 when the result is declared INDIA bloc will form the government. In the last 10 years the government institutions have been hit.”

The cumulative voter turnout for 49 parliamentary constituencies undergoing polls for the fifth round of the Lok Sabha elections remained 57.47 pc, as per the data shared by the Election Commission.

As per the ECI, over 8.95 crore voters, including 4.69 crore males, 4.26 crore females, and 5409 third-gender electors, will decide the fate of 695 candidates in the fifth phase of voting. The fifth phase is witnessing key contests in various constituencies.

Voting in Delhi for all seven Lok Sabha seats will be held in a single phase on May 25. (ANI)

