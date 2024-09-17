‘This election is between BJP and Gandhi-Abdullah alliance’: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Kishtwa: Ahead of the crucial Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir which are being held after a gap of 10 years Union Home Minister Amit Shah drew the battle lines and said that this election is between the BJP and the alliance between Congress and the National Conference.

Speaking at an election rally in Kishtwar on Sunday Amit Shah said, “The upcoming elections are between two forces. On one hand, you have the BJP which walks on the ideals of Pandit Prem Nath Dogra and Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee. It’s clear to us that J&K was and will always be an integral part of India. When we fought against the idea of ‘2 Vidhaan and 2 Pradhan’ for the country, the Congress Party, under the leadership of Nehru, opposed our campaign. Farooq Ji used to say that even if Modi Ji becomes Prime Minister 10 times, he cannot remove Article 370. Mehbooba ji used to say that if Article 370 is removed, there will be bloodshed. But our Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed Article 370 and established one flag, one leader and one constitution in the country.”

He further asserted that till the time BJP is there no one would be able to remove Article 370.

“This election is between those who have abrogated Article 370 and those who brought Article 370. I wish to ask the Gurjars and Pahadis in the last 70 years what has Article 370 given to you? Due to Article 370 the Gurjars, Pahadis, Dalits or women of Jammu and Kashmir did not get the benefits of reservation. PM Modi gave reservation to Paharis, OBCs and Dalits without touching the reservation of the Gurjars. For 70 years they ruled Jammu and Kashmir but why panchayat polls were not held? PM Modi within 10 years conducted Gram panchayat, block panchayat and district panchayat polls,” the Union Home Minister said.

PM Modi has strengthened the democracy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Amit Shah said, “Modi Ji strengthened democracy in Jammu and Kashmir. I want to ask Farooq Abdullah that your three generations ruled, but did the people of Jammu and Kashmir ever get free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh? Modi ji provided free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh to everyone, from the valley to the plains and the second Rs 5 lakh would be given the senior citizens above the age of 70 years. Abdullah’s family ruled Jammu and Kashmir for three generations. Did anyone get 5 kg rice free during their rule? PM Modi has given rice to every house.”

The Home Minister questioned the Abdullah family and asked them if they had done anything to bring water to every house like the BJP government had done under the scheme “Har Ghar me Nal se Jal”.

“If the BJP government is formed then we are committed for the development of Jammu region, Rajouri and Poonch. They (Abdullah-Gandhi) say that if they come to power then all those who are in jail on charges of terrorism will be freed. Once the Abdullah, Gandhi and Muftis are defeated we will completely eradicate terrorism from the valley. Congress put Sheikh Abdullah in jail for anti-national activities, if Rahul Gandhi has the courage he should keep the white paper in front of the country which was given to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly then. The same Congress which blamed Abdullah family for terrorism and kept Omar Abdullah’s father in jail are now forming alliance to win polls,” Amit Shah said. (ANI)

Also Read: India’s First Rapid Rail Metro Renamed As ‘Namo Bharat Rapid Rail’

Also Watch: