Trinamool’s time is over, West Bengal will enter new era of development: PM Modi

ASANSOL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a blistering attack at the Trinamool Congress government, claiming that the ruling party-linked syndicate and mafia were looting the state’s resources and also warned that all those goons will be held accountable and answerable after the election results on May 4.

Prime Minister Modi, addressing his second election rally in Asansol, pinned the blame on previous governments from the Congress to Trinamool Congress for West Bengal’s “disgraceful decline from prosperity to deprivation” and said that Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) good governance is the only solution for the burgeoning woes in the poll-bound state.

He said that post-Independence, West Bengal was the biggest contributor to India’s economy but today it has lost that status, rather it stands nowhere close to where it stood.

“On a scale of Rs 100, it contributed to Rs 12 of the total share after Independence but today, that amount has been reduced to Rs 5.5 on a scale of Rs 100,” the Prime Minister told the crowd, while lambasting Trinamool Congress’ 15-year rule in West Bengal for putting the economy in downward spiral.

Accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of taking the state back to ‘dark ages’, Prime Minister Modi said that it is essential for West Bengal’s progress that the state is freed from Trinamool Congress’ clutches.

“For Bengal’s progress, freedom from Trinamool Congress is necessary, because while the entire country is moving ahead at a rapid pace, Trinamool Congress is pushing Bengal backwards,” he added.

“Trinamool Congress’ time is over. The next government will be a double-engine government of BJP. After May 4, West Bengal will enter a new era of development,” the Prime Minister said.

He also added that the coal mines in this region, which once remained central to India’s growth engine has been looted by the syndicate and mafias linked to Trinamool Congress.

Making a fervent call to the people to choose their options wisely in the upcoming state polls, PM Modi said that the people of West Bengal won’t get fooled this time, as they want a ‘performing’ government this time with a proven track record. (IANS)

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