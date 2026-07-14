Three Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Mangaluru Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants

MANGALURU: Three Bangladeshi nationals were arrested by the Urva police on Monday during a special verification drive in communally-sensitive Mangaluru, as the police intensified their crackdown on illegal immigrants suspected to be living and working in different parts of the coastal city.

The arrests were made during the ongoing operation launched across all police station limits under the Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate following Intelligence inputs about the presence of illegal Bangladeshi migrants in the region.

According to police, the three were traced while officers were verifying the identity of workers employed at a building in the KPT-Kuntikana area. (IANS)

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