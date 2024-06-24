Through convention, not law: BJP justifies pro-tem Speaker selection in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambit Patra on Sunday defended the appointment of Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro-tem Speaker for the 18th Lok Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu and said that the decision was made according to established convention rather than law.

BJP leader Sambit Patra's remark came in response to Congress's objections, which he argues are disrupting a long-standing process.

Speaking on the subject on Sunday, Patra said, "The President of India recommends the pro-tem speaker through Article 95 of the Constitution of India. It is a long convention that has been going on in this beautiful democracy of India since independence. Now, Congress is trying to disturb this process."

"Bhartruhari Mahtab is serving as an MP consecutively for the seventh time. The convention says that the MP with the longest period of unbroken service can be appointed as pro-tem Speaker. So, in this 18th Lok Sabha, Bhartruhari Mahtab qualifies to become the pro-tem Speaker," he said.

Adding further, he said, "As far as Congress MP, K Suresh is concerned, he has served as an MP 8 times non-consecutively. It is the 4th consecutive term of K Suresh. However, it is the 7th consecutive term of Bhartruhari Mahtab. So, there has been no breach of convention." Earlier on Friday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the appointment of BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro-tem Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha, has been done as per the "rules," adding that Congress should not politicise the issue.

Congress reacted sharply to the central government's decision to appoint seven-term BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab as Pro-tem Speaker of Lok Sabha over senior-most Dalit MP Kodikkunnil Suresh of Congress, saying that the appointment by the BJP deviates from the traditional practice of appointing the senior member. (ANI)

Also Read: ‘Welcome to Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi!’: Congress in Kerala set tone for Lok Sabha bypoll

Also Watch: