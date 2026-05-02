Tibetan, Himalayan Buddhists mark Buddha Purnima in Shimla, offer prayers for global peace

SHIMLA: Tibetans in exile and Indian Himalayan Buddhist communities gathered in large numbers in Shimla on Friday to celebrate Buddha Purnima, marking the 2570th birth anniversary of Gautama Buddha. The day, considered highly sacred in Buddhism, commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and parinirvana of the Buddha.

Hundreds of monks, devotees, and local Buddhists assembled at the Dorjeedak Monastery in Panthaghati, where early morning prayers and rituals were conducted. The gathering reflected a strong sense of devotion as well as efforts to preserve cultural and spiritual traditions among Tibetans in exile and Himalayan communities from regions such as Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, and Ladakh.

The event was organised under the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), which continues to promote Tibetan Buddhist traditions among diaspora communities. According to Lhakpa Tsering, the occasion brought together participants from multiple Himalayan regions to collectively observe Buddha Purnima and pray for global peace. He said special prayers were offered in view of ongoing global conflicts, including tensions in West Asia, and also sought the long life of the Dalai Lama. He highlighted the Dalai Lama’s four commitments—human values, religious harmony, preservation of Tibetan culture, and protection of the Nalanda tradition.

Tibetan monks emphasised the relevance of Buddha’s teachings of non-violence, compassion, and liberation from suffering in today’s conflict-ridden world. Acharya Lodoe Zangpo said that Buddha’s message remains vital as humanity continues to face suffering and global instability. He added that the preservation of Tibetan Buddhist scriptures and traditions is essential, as many authentic teachings are preserved in the Tibetan language and must be passed on to younger generations. Members of the Himalayan Buddhist community also described Buddha Purnima as a universal occasion beyond religion. HC Negi, Vice President of the Kinnaur Lahaul-Spiti Bodh Sewa Sangh, said the day is significant because Buddha’s birth, enlightenment, and parinirvana all occurred on the same full moon. He described it as a time for self-reflection, moving from ignorance to awareness, and cultivating compassion and mindfulness.

The celebrations concluded with prayers, processions, and community gatherings, with participants collectively calling for peace, harmony, and unity in a world facing increasing turmoil. (ANI)

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