Tibetan journalists in exile renew call to protect language on World Press Freedom Day

Dharamshala: The Association of Tibetan Journalists (ATJ) marked World Press Freedom Day with a strong call to preserve the Tibetan language, adopting the theme: “We are the custodians of our language. Let us learn, use, and promote the Tibetan language.” The event, held in the Tibetan diaspora capital, brought together journalists and media professionals in exile.

The theme drew inspiration from recent appeals by Dalai Lama, who has urged Tibetans to actively protect and promote their linguistic heritage. The observance also highlighted growing concerns over developments in Tibet, particularly policies introduced by China. These include the new “ethnic unity and progress” law and the expansion of boarding school systems, which critics say are eroding Tibetan language skills among younger generations.

ATJ President Kelsang Jinpa stated that despite living in exile, Tibetan journalists remain committed to defending freedom, equality, justice, and human rights. He emphasized that such efforts contribute to building a foundation for a democratic future for Tibet, making the day significant for the community.

In its statement, ATJ outlined four key demands to the Chinese government: the immediate release of Tibetan political prisoners, including the 11th Panchen Lama, and transparency about their conditions; unrestricted access for international and exile Tibetan journalists to report from Tibet; resumption of dialogue between Tibetan representatives and China; and an end to policies that place Tibetan children in boarding schools, ensuring their right to learn their native language and culture.

The organization also condemned China’s ethnic unity law, calling it a threat to Tibetan religion, culture, and identity. Founded in 1997 in Dharamshala, ATJ continues to advocate for free and accurate information about Tibetans worldwide. (ANI)

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