Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) slams Panchen Lama's remarks on reincarnation

DHARAMSHALA: The Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC), the largest organisation advocating Tibetan independence within the global diaspora, has strongly criticised recent remarks made by China-appointed Panchen Lama Gyaltsen (Gyaincain) Norbu, accusing Beijing of using religious discourse as a political tool to tighten its control over Tibetan Buddhism.

According to a report by Phayul, Gyaltsen Norbu made the comments during a state-sponsored symposium held in Shigatse on December 8. He asserted that the reincarnation of "living Buddhas" must comply with Chinese law, receive approval from the Chinese government, and take place without any involvement from "organisations or individuals outside the country." His remarks were widely interpreted as referring to the future succession of the Dalai Lama. Norbu also praised China's role in his own selection, describing it as a "legalised and standardised" process.

In a press release issued on Friday, the TYC expressed "deep concern" over the statements, calling them politically motivated and dismissive of centuries-old Tibetan religious traditions. The organisation said the comments were aimed at justifying possible plans to install a state-approved and illegitimate 15th Dalai Lama. It argued that portraying Tibetan reincarnation traditions as subordinate to Chinese law forms part of a broader strategy by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to legitimise state control over religion.

The TYC also highlighted the enforced disappearance of the 11th Panchen Lama, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, recognised by the Dalai Lama in 1995. Detained at the age of six along with his family, he has not been seen publicly for nearly three decades, with China continuing to deny independent verification of his wellbeing. (ANI)

