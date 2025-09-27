Tibetan women defy odds to strengthen border roads in Arunachal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Defying bone-chilling cold, thin air and rugged Himalayan terrain, nine Tibetan refugee women are making a mark in one of the toughest professions, road construction at altitudes above 15,000 feet in Arunachal’s Tawang district.

Working with the 763 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) under Project Vartak, they are not only contributing to vital border infrastructure but also reshaping the narrative of women’s role in high-altitude manual labour, a defence spokesman said on Friday.

The women, engaged in breaking stones, carrying heavy loads and assisting in building strategic roads, support nearly 50 dependents through their work, Guwahati-based defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said in a statement.

What began as an opportunity for livelihood has turned into a journey of empowerment, resilience and community upliftment, he said.

Traditionally, such strenuous tasks were seen as men’s work. Yet, these women shoulder the same responsibilities as their male counterparts in some of the harshest conditions, where winter temperatures drop below –20°C.

Lt Col Rawat underlined that their perseverance not only brings them wages but also ensures education for their children, better healthcare access, and enhanced decision-making power within their families.

Recognising their contribution, the 763 BRTF provides them with training and protective gear, including jackets, raincoats, boots and gloves, enabling them to work with dignity and safety. The solidarity among them, described as a “sisterhood of strength”, further motivates them to overcome daily challenges, he said.

