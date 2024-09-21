Tirupati Laddus Offered at Ayodhya Ram Temple's 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony: Chief Priest

GUWAHATI: Quoting Acharya Satyendra Das, the head priest of the Ayodhya temple, a news agency PTI said that 'prasad' from the Tirupati temple was distributed during the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya this year. The head priest also confirmed that 300 kg of 'prasad' from the Tirupati temple was given to devotees during the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in January.

The 'prasad' (laddus) of the Tirupati temple turned into the focal point of a mammoth controversy when the Chandrababu Naiduled state government claimed that "animal fat" was used in the ghee for making the laddus.

On Friday, Acharya Satyendra Das, the head priest of the Ayodhya temple, went straight and let out his anguish.

Satyendra Das stated that if animal fat has been mixed into the 'prasad', then it is unpardonable and radical action must be initiated against people involved in it. Head Priest of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya demanded an inquiry agency for this allegation as well.

According to PTI reports, Das observed that the Vaishnav saint and their followers never even used onions or garlic; hence, the use of fat in offerings was very unfortunate and an affront to Hinduism. Adding further, he said a major agency must investigate this affair and punish the perpetrators.

From 2019 through 2024, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was gifting Prime Minister Narendra Modi laddus from the temple each time that he visited Delhi.

The storm arose on Wednesday when Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu accused his successor Jagan Mohan Reddy of permitting the recipe that utilises low-grade ingredients and animal fat in the laddus.

Naidu's party quoted a lab test from Gujarat, where ghee used contained "beef tallow," "lard" (pig fat), and fish oil.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister has accused Jagan Mohan Reddy, his predecessor of allowing low-grade inputs and animal fat in the laddus. Reddy denied the allegations stating they were just a smokescreen.

The central government has also entered the scene. The Andhra Pradesh government has been sought a report over the ingredients. Union Health Minister JP Nadda informed that he spoke with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and asked for the report over allegations.