Nagaland in Turmoil: Outrage Follows SC Ruling on Oting Incident

KOHIMA: The Naga Students Federation, NSCN (IM), Naga Hoho, and Oting Students Union say they are shocked and distressed by the sudden halt of criminal cases initiated against Indian army personnel in relation to the massacre on December 4, 2021, at Oting village, Mon district, Nagaland, as passed by the Supreme Court.

On 17 September, the Supreme Court dismissed the complaints against 30 army personnel involved in the case as they found protection in the Armed Forces Special Powers Act of 1958.

On 4 December 2021, thirteen civilians were killed in Oting village in what is perceived to have been a botched operation by the 21 Para Special Forces, and one more died the day after in the violence that ensued.

The NSF was strongly outraged by the decision to close the criminal proceedings, saying that it adds to the severe injustice the Naga people have faced.

The NSF said on Thursday that the SIT, which was set up by the Nagaland government, has filed a chargesheet against 30 members of the 21 Para (Special Forces) with enough evidence against them after a conclusive investigation.

The federation demanded that the accused army people be brought before court and be prosecuted, which it expressed dismay was going on now for the refusal from the Government of India to allow such .

The NSF answered that refusal to prosecute raises serious questions on what is perhaps being hidden by the central government and why justice is not allowed to meet out despite the seriousness of the crime.

The OSU expressed shock and disappointment, referring to the ruling of the Supreme Court as "disheartening." The group said the tragic incident is a "painful scar" for the entire community.

Justice and accountability were what the union expected would be handed down in relation to the loss of lives in such a senseless and brutal manner; they feel this judgment goes against their expectations in the first place-it is disheartening and an insult to the victims and their grieving families.

The OSU said that the judgment has "shattered" the faith of the people of Oting and the Naga community in the justice system.

The Supreme Court order that quashed the complaints conveyed a disturbing message: justice was unlikely to come for the victims and their families," Naga Hoho said in a statement. It defies the pursuit of justice and accountability when "all along, it was a brazen and egregious violation of human rights.".

They believe that dismissal somehow degrades the validity of judicial processes and tarnishes public confidence in the rule of law.