TMC neither works nor lets others work until they get their cut: PM Narendra Modi

KOLKATA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a strong attack on the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing the party of obstructing development and preventing the implementation of central government schemes in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Addressing a rally in Kolkata, Modi alleged that the TMC government functions with the sole agenda of blocking progress. He claimed that the party neither works itself nor allows others to work, and that government schemes fail to reach villages and the poor unless party members receive a "cut" from the funds.

"The TMC government has only one agenda. These TMC people neither work themselves nor let others work. Until they get their cut of the money, they don't let any scheme reach the villages or the poor. That's why the TMC government keeps blocking the central government's schemes," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also accused the state government of obstructing the implementation of the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme, a central initiative aimed at providing free electricity to households through rooftop solar installations.

PM Modi further criticised past governments in the state, stating that administrations led by the Indian National Congress, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and now the TMC have prioritised their own interests while Bengal's development stagnated.

He claimed that the state fell behind in infrastructure, industries have shut down, and businesses have collapsed. The Prime Minister also alleged that under the current TMC government, jobs are being "openly sold."

"First Congress, then the Communists, and now TMC -- they kept coming one after another, filling their own pockets while development in Bengal remained stalled. In terms of infrastructure, Bengal kept falling behind. Industries shut down and businesses collapsed. Under the TMC government, jobs are being openly sold. Now the time has come to change this situation and ensure that the youth of Bengal get opportunities and employment in Bengal itself," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

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