TMC transferred Rs 160 cr to Carewell Aviation; money used to buy aircraft, helicopter: ED

NEW DELHI: In a major revelation in its ongoing "dishonest financial dealings" case against the Trinamool Congress , the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that TMC transferred around Rs 160 crore to Carewell Aviation India Pvt Ltd and a related entity between April 2023 and June 2026 as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation.

According to the ED, Rs 112 crore of these funds was used to purchase an Embraer Legacy 600 aircraft and an Agusta 109 SP helicopter. The agency also claims that some foreign funds were used for the helicopter purchase, while most of the money came directly from TMC accounts.

The ED alleges that the aircraft and helicopter were later leased back to TMC, with additional payments made for their use, describing the arrangement as potentially designed to conceal the true nature of the transactions.

The agency conducted searches at five premises linked to the Carewell group in and around Kolkata under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). It is examining financial records, digital evidence and documents to trace the flow of funds and determine whether money was routed through multiple entities for unlawful purposes.

The investigation is ongoing, and the ED's findings are allegations that have not been adjudicated in court. (ANI)

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