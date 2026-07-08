Rs 54-crore gold seizure case: Enforcement Directorate (ED) to take over probe

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is set to take over the investigation into the seizure of more than 37 kg of suspected smuggled gold worth around Rs 54 crore in Guwahati, according to sources on Tuesday.

The record seizure was made by Latasil Police during an operation in the Kharghuli area on the intervening night of June 29 and 30. Police arrested Maharashtra resident Akshay Bansode in connection with the case.

The Assam Police had recovered 37.064 kg of suspected gold biscuits from Bansode, along with 13 grams of silver nodules and flakes. The seizure marked the biggest gold haul made by the state police in a single operation.

Guwahati Police had earlier stated that Bansode, a resident of Sangli in Maharashtra, allegedly worked as a courier in a wider gold smuggling network. Police suspected that the network had international links with the Middle East and Myanmar, along with domestic connections in cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

During the operation, police also seized four mobile phones, Rs 3,755 in cash and bags allegedly used to conceal the gold consignment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shambhavi Mishra had earlier said Bansode had allegedly carried out multiple deliveries before being caught during his fourth attempt. Police had registered Latasil Police Station Case No. 42/2026 against him.

The accused was taken into custody after he failed to produce valid documents for the gold consignment. The ED will now investigate the financial links and broader network allegedly involved in the smuggling operation.

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