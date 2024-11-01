"To trust China completely is difficult": Ladakh MP welcomes India-China disengagement, shows mistrust on neighbour

Leh: Ladakh MP Haji Hanifa on Thursday welcomed the disengagement between the Indian and Chinese armies along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh but expressed reservations about China’s commitment to honouring the agreement.

The MP’s remarks followed the recent completion of the disengagement process between the Indian and Chinese forces in Depsang and Demchok. Soldiers from both sides also exchanged sweets at various border points in the Ladakh sector to mark Diwali. “Those of us who live near the border know what war feels like. We desire peace along the border. We welcome the agreement between the two countries, but we want to see it implemented on the ground. Tensions along the border should be reduced through diplomatic means,” said MP Hanifa.

“Yesterday, I was in Demchok, where I met with locals. Trusting China completely is difficult. Our Indian Army and government are sincere in upholding the agreement, but China must also adhere to it,” he added. Nyoma Councillor Ishey Spalzang expressed gratitude towards the Central government, sharing his satisfaction. “On behalf of all the people in Demchok and those living along the border, I thank the central government. The public is very pleased with this step,” he said.

Councillor of Chushul, Konchok Stanzin, highlighted the significance of the disengagement.

“This is a positive step. Disengagement is crucial. It will expand grazing areas and foster peace and tranquillity along the border,” he said. (ANI)

