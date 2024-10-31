Arunachal: CoSAAP Expresses Gratitude to State Government for Diwali DA & HRA Increases

ITANAGAR: Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh expresses gratitude to the State Government in response to the recent announcement that DA and DR for the employees are being increased.

It was implemented by the able leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein in the state.

The changes go into effect from July 1, 2024, as it works based on Central governments' policies in order to give all benefits to the State Govt employees, officers who are in All India Services who were working in Arunachal, Central Govt servants on deputation with state govt, and for their pensioners and respective dependents.

The DA and DR have gone up from 50% to 53%, and HRA has been relaxed to 30%, 20%, and 10% for different categories of towns. CoSAAP welcomes these changes: "This is a great timely gesture that falls coincidentally with the Diwali festival season—a "Diwali gift" from the government to its employees.".

In a message of thanks, CoSAAP President Likha Tech said government employees are providers for their families and agents of development for the state and nation. He called on employees to rededicate themselves with renewed commitment and presented a ten-point "mantra" to promote a more efficient work culture.

This slogan encompasses such principles as punctuality, accountability, professionalism, fulfillment of tasks in time, taking pride in one's work, good behavior, speedy redressal of grievances, judicious utilization of public resources, and responsibility and self-confidence.

Tech concluded by urging employees to be like these principles, "If we follow this ten-point mantra, Arunachal Pradesh will move toward 'Vikshit Arunachal' and make a contribution to 'Vikshit Bharat'.

He wished everyone in the audience happy Diwali and prayed for health, prosperity, and peace for all during this festival.