Touched countless hearts: Prime Minister Narendra Modi over passing away of Asha Bhosle

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the passing away of legendary singer Asha Bhosle. Bhosle breathed her last in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92. “Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle Ji, one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known,” PM Modi said in a post on X. Praising the singer’s journey, he said: “Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world. Be it her soulful melodies or vibrant compositions, her voice carried timeless brilliance.” (IANS)

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