Trade bodies flag festive trade disruptions, urge Rahul Gandhi to halt stir

NEW DELHI: Amid protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, several trade and industry associations have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the Chief Justice of India, seeking measures to prevent disruptions to commercial activities during the festive season.

In representations dated October 12 and 13, associations from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Keralam raised concerns over road blockades, police barricading and restricted market access, warning that disruptions could affect traders, workers and businesses during Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath Puja.

Several associations urged Gandhi to reconsider the timing and manner of the protests, while others sought government and judicial intervention to protect commercial establishments and ensure the right to peaceful protest does not obstruct lawful business activities. The Federation of Trade and Industry of India (FTII) said declining customer footfall and potential business losses could affect small traders, shopkeepers and daily-wage workers. The Uttar Pradesh Udyog Vyapar Mandal and Jaipur Vyapar Mahasangh also warned of economic consequences, with the latter writing separately to the Prime Minister and the Chief Justice seeking safeguards against disruptions.

In Delhi, several market and industrial associations urged the Centre to prevent forced market closures, road blockades and restrictions on the movement of goods and customers. The Federation of All India Distributors Associations (FAIDA) separately sought Supreme Court intervention, including measures to keep commercial corridors clear and restrict disruptive demonstrations to designated non-commercial locations.

The Bangalore Wholesale Cloth Merchants Association, Mahila Vyapar Mahasangh Sansthan and Calicut Chamber of Commerce & Industry also sought safeguards for traders, women entrepreneurs and small businesses. Other associations raised concerns over potential disruptions to industrial operations and supply chains. (ANI)

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