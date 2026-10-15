ISI’s digital jihad: 5,000 fake accounts target India amid SIR protest

New Delhi: Pakistan’s digital jihad campaign against India has reportedly intensified, with fake news peddlers stepping up efforts to malign the security forces and the Union government. Over the past two weeks, more than 5,000 social media accounts have reportedly been created in Pakistan with the alleged objective of spreading misinformation and inciting violence. An Intelligence Bureau official said the sudden proliferation of these accounts was directly linked to the ongoing anti-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) protests. The focus of these posts is largely on the actions of law enforcement agencies. Fake claims about police firing, lathi charges, and the use of tear gas shells are being circulated on social media at regular intervals.

“The intention is to provoke the youth and push them towards violence. The police would be compelled to act if violence breaks out, potentially triggering a chain reaction across the country,” the official said. A closer examination of these handles by investigating agencies suggests that they are operated by a mix of Indian and Pakistani accounts. While such activity is not new, investigators say the pattern observed this time is markedly different. Another official said that earlier the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) would use hubs largely in Rawalpindi or Islamabad to create fake accounts and generate fake news. This makes finding the trail much easier for investigators. The ISI has this time spread its operations across multiple locations in the country, the official said. (IANS)

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