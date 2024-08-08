Tragic Himachal Cloudburst: 13 Dead Near Samej Bridge as Rescuers Race Against Time

SAMEJ: A severe cloudburst near the Samej and Bagi bridges on Wednesday night swept away 45 people near Shrikhand in Himachal Pradesh. Rescue operations are in progress.
Baljinder Singh from the NDRF said their teams were well-prepared and sent to Himachal Pradesh this year to avoid delays in rescue operations.
Speaking to ANI, Singh mentioned that this year the NDRF teams were sent to remote locations in Himachal Pradesh to ensure there would be no delays in the rescue operations. He described the Samej cloudburst as a huge disaster.
He also added that 13 bodies were recovered by Thursday morning.
He said they have recovered 13 bodies so far, including four earlier. Of the ten missing people, nine bodies have been found, and one person is still missing. He assured that the rescue operations will be carried out properly.
On August 7, the IMD reported heavy rainfall in the state, with Joginder Nagar in Mandi district receiving the most at 110 mm in 24 hours. Kuldeep Srivastava from IMD Himachal Pradesh said alerts were issued for various regions.
Srivastava stated that the highest rainfall recorded in the past 24 hours was 110 mm at Joginder Nagar in Mandi district. He noted that this was heavy rainfall and added that Sirmaur district also experienced significant rainfall.
Srivastava told ANI that other parts of the state had experienced moderate rainfall, with nearly 75 percent of areas receiving between 30 mm and 50 mm in the past 24 hours. He also mentioned that the IMD had issued an orange alert for the lower Himalayan districts of Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Chamba, and Mandi.
