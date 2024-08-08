Tragic Himachal Cloudburst: 13 Dead Near Samej Bridge as Rescuers Race Against Time

SAMEJ: A severe cloudburst near the Samej and Bagi bridges on Wednesday night swept away 45 people near Shrikhand in Himachal Pradesh. Rescue operations are in progress.

Baljinder Singh from the NDRF said their teams were well-prepared and sent to Himachal Pradesh this year to avoid delays in rescue operations.

Speaking to ANI, Singh mentioned that this year the NDRF teams were sent to remote locations in Himachal Pradesh to ensure there would be no delays in the rescue operations. He described the Samej cloudburst as a huge disaster.

He also added that 13 bodies were recovered by Thursday morning.