Vinesh Phogat Retires After Paris Olympics Disqualification

New Delhi: Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement on Thursday after being unexpectedly disqualified from the gold medal match at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Taking to X, she wrote, “Wrestling won match against me, I lost... Forgive me, your dreams and my courage are shattered. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will forever be indebted to all of you.”

She was disqualified from the event final and stripped of her medal because she was reportedly 100 grams overweight.