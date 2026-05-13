Traumatising, unfair & negligent: NEET UG 2026 cancellation shocks aspirants over alleged paper leak

New Delhi: The Centre's decision to cancel NEET UG 2026 following allegations of paper leak and exam irregularities has triggered widespread disappointment and anxiety among aspirants across the country. Students said the incident has caused severe mental stress, especially for those who had prepared for years and performed well in the May 3 examination.

Yuvraj Singh, a NEET aspirant preparing for 2027, said paper leaks have become "an annual occurrence," recalling similar controversies in 2024. He said students scoring above 650 marks, who were confident of securing government medical college seats, are now facing uncertainty and emotional distress after expecting to finally achieve their dreams.

Several aspirants criticised the National Testing Agency (NTA) over alleged administrative failures. One student questioned how a paper leak could occur despite claims of GPS-tracked transportation and strict supervision, calling the situation "traumatic" for hardworking students.

Another aspirant highlighted the years of preparation students invest, often beginning from Class 6 or 7, and said forcing them to reappear for the exam is mentally exhausting. Students also pointed out that repeated cancellations and re-examinations affect not only candidates but their families as well.

Many aspirants demanded that NEET be conducted in online mode to prevent future leaks and improve transparency. A student from Lucknow said the change could reduce inconvenience and repeated travel for candidates.

Students from Bhubaneswar and Kota also expressed concern over the stress of preparing again and questioned whether similar incidents could recur in the re-examination. One candidate from Kota, who appeared in the May 3 exam, said she was deeply disappointed and would now have to revise the entire syllabus again, making the process exhausting and frustrating. (ANI)

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