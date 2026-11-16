Tribute to Legendary Singers Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhosle in New Delhi

NEW DELHI: A musical program was organised by Kishore Kumar Memorial Club (KKMC) to pay tributes to the Legendary Singers Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle on November 14, 2026 at Mavlankar Auditorium, Constitution Club of India, New Delhi. Former Lt. General M. K. Mago & Swami Gunatit (Art of Living family) jointly inaugurated the function by lilting the lamp alongwith Sanjay Jindal (Director, EIL), Patrons Lala Ram & C. P. Sharma & Rajesh Gupta. The KKMC Founder General Secretary Kamal Dhiman said that the society organises annual musical programme every year wherein platform is given to budding singers of various parts of the country.

The 24th Kishore Kumar Awards Function was also organised under the direction of Kamal Dhiman, the founder of KKMC, in which Shri K. J. Alphons, Former Union Minister for Tourism, Govt. Of India came as the Chief Guest. Every year two awards are given away by the club, said Mr. Dhiman, to those who have made significant contribution in the field of Art-Culture (Kala Ratna Award) and society (Samaj Ratna Award). This year's Kala Ratna Award's was given to Deepak Mishra (Former Spl. Commissioner, Delhi Police), Sehra Gurdeep Singh (Actor & Director), Parag Dimri (Author & Organiser), Dr. Rakesh Pandey (Poet, Author & Social Worker) while Samaj Ratna Award's were given to K. P. Menon (Former Lt. Commander, Indian Navy), Dr. Sameer Shrivastava (Cardiologist), Ramniwas Mittal (Businessman & Social Workere), Upendra Shrotriya (Chartered Accountant), Dr. Alok Jindal (Dermatologist), Lt. General M. K. Mago (Retd.) and Kamal Yadav (President, Rotary Club).

An exhibition of rare and unique photographs of Kishore Kumar was also organised under supervision of Praveen Sharma (President, KKMC), while art direction was given by Ashish Kaushal and Prashant. In the programme male and female singers from various parts of the country marked their respect for Legendary Kishore Kumar by singing his songs under the direction of Baijnath Gosa, stated in a press release.