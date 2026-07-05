Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee assumes charge as West Bengal TMC president

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced that she will also assume the role of the party's state unit president and inducted Madan Mitra and Kunal Ghosh into the state committee as General Secretaries.

"As the AITC Chairperson, I announce that from today, I will also assume the role of the West Bengal state TMC President. Two more individuals--Madan Mitra and Kunal Ghosh--have been inducted into the party committee. Both have been appointed as General Secretaries of this committee," Banerjee said in a video message. The development comes amid an internal organisational rift within the party and after a rebel faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee "took control" of the party headquarters.

As this happened, West Bengal TMC president and former Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya on Saturday resigned from all party posts. The resignation comes at a time of high drama in West Bengal politics, as the property owner of the TMC's state party office in Kolkata locked the premises from the inside following reports that a rebel faction, led by Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Ritabrata Banerjee, had taken possession of the building.

In her resignation letter addressed to Mamata Banerjee, Bhattacharya stated that she was stepping down from the post of State President conferred upon her in June 2026. She also withdrew herself as the authorised signatory for the party's bank accounts and as 'Didi's' authorised person before the Election Commission of India. (ANI)

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