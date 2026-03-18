Trinamool Congress (TMC) names 291 candidates for West Bengal assembly polls

KOLKATA: The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Tuesday announced the 291 names of candidates for West Bengal assembly seats ahead of polling, which will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The vote counting will be conducted on May 4.

Addressing the press conferences, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee confirmed that they are giving three seats to their ally Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM).

The Anit Thapa party Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha will contest from Darjeeling, Kurseong, and Kalimpong assembly constituencies.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will contest from Bhabanipur against Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

TMC Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya fielded from the Dum Dum Uttar seat, Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra from the Kamarhati seat, Trinamool Congress Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim from Kolkata Port seat, Kunal Ghosh from Beleghata seat, and Dr Shashi Panja from the Shyampukur seat.

However, Former Education Minister Parth Chatterjee did not get a ticket from Behala Paschim and in his place, Ratna Chatterjee will contest this time.

On seat distribution, Banerjee confirmed, "Three seats TMC will not fight, we have discussed this with Anit Thapa. 291 seats TMC will contest."

Launching a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party and questioning its strategy ahead of the 2026 state elections, she alleged that the BJP has created an LPG gas crisis.

Banerjee said, "Before I announce the candidate list, I thank the people of Bengal. I dedicate Maa Maati Manush Banglar Sanskriti to all, and release the candidate list of 294 seats. I want to say something to the BJP - why are you afraid? Don't create a gas crisis if you want to fight; come to the ground in a proper way. ECI, you did a brilliant game... BJP has no chance. This time your seats will decrease as compared to the last time. This is the fight of Astitva of West Bengal. Bengal will win. 'Dilli ka laddu' will not win." (ANI)

Also Read: West Bengal Assembly in Ruckus as BJP Protests Against Trinamool Congress Activists