CM Mamata Banerjee announces payment of DA arrears to state employees

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced the payment of dearness allowance (DA) arrears to state government employees from 2008, as directed by the Supreme Court.

The announcement was made through a statement posted by the Chief Minister on her social media handle on Sunday afternoon.

Notably, the announcement came just an hour before the Election Commission of India revealed the polling dates for four states and one Union Territory, including West Bengal.

“I am happy to announce that our Maa-Maati-Maanush government has delivered on its promise to all its employees and pensioners, and to lakhs of teachers and non-teaching staff of our educational institutions, as well as employees and pensioners of our other grant-in-aid institutions such as panchayats, municipal bodies and other local bodies. They will start receiving their ROPA 2009 DA arrears from March 2026 onwards as per the modalities detailed in the notifications issued by our Finance Department,” read the statement from the Chief Minister. (IANS)

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