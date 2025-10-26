Trinamool Congress’s goal is to divide non-Muslim votes: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: The target of the Trinamool Congress for the 2026 West Bengal elections is to ensure a division of not just Hindu votes but also the overall non-Muslim votes to retain power in the state for the fourth consecutive term, according to the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

“The only target of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the division of non-Muslim votes. Even she tries to ensure that rifts between different sects of Hindus in the state continue. In the hills of North Bengal, she had created 11 different development boards with the sole aim of dividing different sects within the Hindu religion. So there is a necessity for the unity of all these sects to bring the state out of the current misrule,” the Leader of the Opposition said while addressing a rally at Gangarampur in South Dinajpur district of West Bengal on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he also said that there is a necessity for setting up “religion protection” committees at block levels in the state by uniting different sects of Hinduism.

“The Chief Minister is trying to mislead people by equating ‘CAA’ and ‘NRC’. The CAA is already in force. This Act is meant for granting citizenship and not to snatch it. But the ruling party in the state is spreading misconceptions about CAA,” the Leader of the Opposition said.

Speaking on the occasion, he also said that the current ruling party is deliberately destroying the education system in the state. “There are nine lakh undergraduate seats in the state. But this year, only three lakh seats have been filled up. This means that either the students are not willing to study after higher secondary or prefer moving to other states. This is because there is no job opportunity in the state,” Adhikari said.

“We have seen enough. The current regime is a dictatorial regime that crushes dissent. The ruling party goons are brutalizing the women of the state with impunity. The land mafias unleashed a reign of terror. And they are all enjoying the protection of the state administration,” he added.

Meanwhile, a Trinamool Congress spokesperson said that since it is the BJP that always nurtures divisive politics in the country, amd the ghost of that divisive politics always haunts the Leader of the Opposition. (IANS)

