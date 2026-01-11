Tunnel blasting triggers cracking, leads to evacuations in Shimla

SHIMLA: Cracks have appeared in houses and roads near an under-construction NHAI four-lane tunnel in the Chalaunthi–Sanjauli area of Shimla, triggering panic among residents and forcing the evacuation of around 15–17 families. Locals allege that blasting for tunnel construction caused structural damage, with cracks worsening over the past few days. Residents said they had repeatedly warned NHAI, but their concerns were dismissed. On Saturday night, a loud blast reportedly led to ground subsidence, raising fears of building collapse. Many families were left homeless, spending the night on roads, in hotels, or with relatives, as alternative accommodation was not immediately arranged. (ANI)

