NHAI Announces ₹1,000 FASTag Credit for Reporting Unclean Toilets at Toll Plazas

Guwahati: In a unique initiative to promote hygiene and accountability across India’s highways, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched a special cleanliness drive, offering a ₹1,000 FASTag credit to users who report unclean toilets at toll plazas before October 31, 2025.

According to an official statement, commuters can participate by uploading geo-tagged photographs of unhygienic or poorly maintained toilets through the Rajmargyatra app, along with their name, location, vehicle registration number (VRN), and mobile number.

Each registered vehicle reporting such instances will receive a ₹1,000 recharge credited directly to the linked FASTag account associated with the submitted VRN.

The initiative aims to encourage citizen participation in maintaining hygiene standards along national highways and ensure that toll plazas comply with cleanliness guidelines.

NHAI has also urged regular highway users and transport operators to use the Rajmargyatra app to share real-time feedback on facilities and service quality, reinforcing its commitment to safe and clean travel experiences across India.