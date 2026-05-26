Twisha death case: Prime accused Samarth Singh questioned by Bhopal Police

BHOPAL: Samarth Singh, the prime accused in the alleged dowry death case of model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma, was questioned in Bhopal on Monday. Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Singh said that each of his claims is verified.

Responding to media queries, the Police Commissioner said the questioning process was taking longer because every statement made by the accused was being cross-checked as part of the ongoing investigation.

"Any accused individual will naturally try to evade arrest in his own manner. Therefore, the interrogation process is time-consuming because every statement he makes has to be verified concurrently," Singh said.

When asked where Samarth Singh had remained hidden for nearly ten days after Twisha Sharma was found dead on May 12, the Police Commissioner declined to reveal details, saying the matter formed part of the ongoing investigation. (IANS)

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