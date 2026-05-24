Twisha Sharma case: Husband Samarth Singh sent to 7-day police remand

BHOPAL: Samarth Singh, husband of model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma and the prime accused in her alleged suicide case, was sent to seven days of police remand by a Bhopal district court on Saturday. He was produced before the court amid tight security, a day after being taken into custody from Jabalpur.

Prior to his court appearance, Samarth was taken to Jai Prakash (J.P.) Hospital for a mandatory medical examination under police supervision. He was later brought to the district court in a heavily guarded convoy.

A large police deployment was made at the court premises to manage the crowd and prevent any untoward incident, given the public attention surrounding the case. Samarth was escorted into the courtroom of Judicial Magistrate Anudita Gupta under tight security.

He was produced around 3:15 p.m., following which the court granted police custody remand for seven days. Police had sought custodial remand to facilitate further interrogation in connection with Twisha Sharma's death.

Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Singh said Samarth was brought to Bhopal late on Friday night after being detained in Jabalpur. (IANS)

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