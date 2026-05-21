Twisha Sharma case: MP Guv asked to remove mother-in-law from Consumer Forum amid probe

Bhopal: Navnidhi Sharma, father of deceased woman Twisha Sharma, on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, seeking the removal of Twisha’s mother-in-law Giribala Singh from the State Consumer Forum during the pendency of the criminal investigation into his daughter’s death.

In the representation submitted on Wednesday, Navnidhi Sharma expressed apprehension that continuation of quasi-judicial responsibilities by an accused person could undermine public trust in the neutrality of institutions connected to the matter.

“The grieving family has developed genuine apprehension that continuation of adjudicatory or quasi-judicial functions during the pendency of a serious criminal investigation may adversely affect public confidence in institutional neutrality and fairness of connected proceedings,” Twisha’s father said in the letter.

Notably, Twisha Sharma died allegedly by suicide at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12, following which, the police registered an FIR and Giribala Singh, former Bhopal District Court judge (currently serving as Chairman of Bhopal Consumer Court) was made a co-accused in the case along with her son Samarth Singh (Twisha’s husband).

Twisha’s father also told the Governor that Giribala Singh is understood to have earlier served within the judicial framework and is presently associated with the Consumer Forum system in a quasi-judicial capacity.

He said that in such circumstances, stepping aside during the probe would prevent any perception of influence over medico-legal or investigative processes.

“Where an individual facing serious criminal allegations continues to occupy or exercise adjudicatory authority, a reasonable apprehension may arise in the minds of litigants, witnesses and affected persons regarding fairness and independence of processes connected with administration of justice,” he added.

He stressed that the family’s request was not intended to target any institution but to safeguard transparency. (IANS)

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