Two Indian LPG carriers exit Persian Gulf safely, set to reach Mumbai and New Mangalore

New Delhi: Two Indian LPG carriers, BW TYR and BW ELM, carrying a combined LPG cargo of about 94,000 metric tonnes, have safely transited the Gulf region and are moving towards Indian shores.

BW TYR is proceeding towards Mumbai with an expected time of arrival on 31st March, while BW ELM is en route to New Mangalore with an expected arrival date of 1st April, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Sunday.

All necessary measures have been instituted to ensure the safety and security of Indian vessels and seafarers operating in the Gulf region. All Indian seafarers in the region are safe, and no incident involving Indian-flagged vessels has been reported in the past 24 hours, the statement said.

A total of 18 Indian-flagged vessels with 485 Indian seafarers remain in the western Persian Gulf region. The Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping), in coordination with ship owners, RPSL agencies, and Indian Missions, is actively monitoring the situation.

The DG Shipping Control Room remains operational 24x7 and has handled 4523 calls and 8,985 emails since activation. In the past 24 hours, 92 calls and 120 emails have been received. (IANS)

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