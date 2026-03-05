NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar questions AAIB report on Ajit Pawar’s plane crash

MUMBAI: NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), alleging a massive cover-up in the investigation into the plane crash that claimed the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on January 28. This marks the third press conference by Rohit Pawar regarding the incident, following previous briefings on February 10 and 19. Presenting video evidence and screenshots, Pawar claimed the official report is riddled with factual errors and appears designed to protect influential individuals and the aviation company, VSR. Rohit Pawar expressed deep suspicion regarding the integrity of the probe. “I am not against VSR or the DGCA personally, but it is evident that someone is using the DGCA to shield these companies,” he stated. “Is this ‘save-the-guilty’ program happening at the behest of a powerful individual? If so, the truth behind whether Ajit Dada’s death was an accident or a conspiracy will never surface,” he said. While the report suggests the aircraft had remaining flight hours, Pawar claimed the plane had exceeded its official engine life by over 3,000 hours. (IANS)

