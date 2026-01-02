Two terror associates arrested in J&K’s Ganderbal; arms, ammunition and cash recovered

SRINAGAR: Two terror associates, including a woman, have been arrested in J&K’s Ganderbal district and arms, ammunition, and Rs 8.4 lakh cash were recovered from their possession, police said on Thursday.

“In a major breakthrough, Jammu and Kashmir Police District Ganderbal successfully recovered arms, ammunition and cash amounting to Rs 8,40,500 and arrested 02 Persons during a late-evening operation,” a police statement said, adding that the recovery was made by personnel of the Ganderbal police station in coordination with the Special Operations Group (SOG) near Gundrehman Bridge.

It said that the police party, acting on specific inputs, intercepted a load carrier bearing registration number JK15B-7309 during naka checking, and upon its thorough search, “the following items were recovered from the possession of the accused - one Chinese pistol, one pistol magazine, 4 pistol rounds, 2 hand grenades and cash Rs 8,40,500”.

“The accused have been identified as Ghulam Nabi Mir, son of Mohammad Subhan Mir, resident of Hajin, Bandipora district, and Shabnum Nazir, daughter of Nazir Ahmad Ganie, resident of Shalabugh, Ganderbal.

A case under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act has been registered at the Ganderbal police station, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source, motive, and possible linkages related to the recovered arms, ammunition, and cash.

“Ganderbal police remains committed to maintaining peace and security in the district and urges the public to cooperate and share any information related to anti-national or criminal activities,” the statement said.

In their revised strategy, J&K Police and the security forces have been carrying out aggressive anti-terrorist operations targeting terrorists, their associates, overground workers (OGWs), and sympathizers.

The coordinated efforts are aimed at dismantling the complete support system of terrorists rather than going after the gun-wielding terrorists only.

Drug smugglers, drug peddlers and those involved in the hawala money racket are also on the scanner of the security forces. It is believed that the funds generated by these activities are finally used to sustain terrorism in J&K. (IANS)

