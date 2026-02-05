Two Terrorists Killed In Ongoing Gunfight In J&K's Udhampur

JAMMU: Two terrorists were killed on Wednesday in an ongoing gunfight with the joint security forces in the Basantgarh area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district.

Officials said that the terrorists were neutralized while the recovery of bodies is underway, as firing exchanges are still on in the densely forested area.

The anti-terrorist operation was started late Tuesday evening after the terrorists were spotted firing from a cave.

Officials said drones used by the joint forces spotted terrorists near a cave in the Ramnagar area of Udhampur district, after which the cordon in the area was further tightened to zero in on the hiding terrorists.

Following actionable intelligence about the presence of terrorists, joint security forces moved in on Tuesday evening as terrorists fired at them from a cave pinpointed by the drones.

Officials said, “Joint forces gave a calibrated response, moving cautiously while tightening the cordon around the terrorists to prevent their escape in the densely forested area. UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) played a crucial role in confirming the presence of terrorists inside the cave, allowing the joint forces to adjust their strategy and avoid unnecessary risk.”

“The operation was being carried out cautiously, keeping in view the possibility of more terrorists hiding in the area. Inhabitants of nearby localities have been advised to remain indoors as a precautionary measure till the operation is concluded,” said the officials. (IANS)

