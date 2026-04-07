UCC and ONOE reflect BJP's commitment to national integration: PM Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) ongoing efforts to reshape Indian politics, emphasising initiatives like the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and One Nation One Election (ONOE) as part of the party's "service-oriented" approach.

Addressing BJP workers via video conferencing on the party's 47th foundation day, PM Modi highlighted the party's achievements, pointing out a series of reforms and initiatives he said reflect the party's commitment to governance and nation-building.

"The end of hundreds of black laws from the British era, the construction of a new Parliament building for democracy, 10 percent reservation for the poor in the general society, a law to ban triple talaq, CAA, the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya... these are the results of BJP's honest efforts. And our mission is still ongoing," he said.

He further pointed to the party's future agenda, saying, "Serious discussions are taking place in the country today on topics like Uniform Civil Code and One Nation One Election, reflecting our commitment to national integration and efficient governance. Our goal is to build a developed India, a self-reliant India, and we will continue to work selflessly to achieve this goal."

He contrasted the BJP's governance with past Congress regimes, citing the 1984 period when Congress won a record number of seats but, according to him, betrayed public trust.

"We cannot forget that era of 1984 when Congress gained power, but the people of the country were watching how they were being let down. In such circumstances, the trust of the countrymen in the BJP kept growing, and we slowly started winning elections," PM Modi said.

"With our arrival, two streams became clear in the country's politics. One stream became power-based politics, while the other stream became service-based politics," he added. (ANI)

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