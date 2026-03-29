UDF headed for 100-seat win in Kerala: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday struck an optimistic note on his party's prospects in Kerala, declaring that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is heading towards a "landslide victory" with as many as 100 seats.

Kerala goes to the polls on April 9 to elect 140 legislators, with the campaign now at its peak despite the sweltering heat.

The assertion came after Rahul Gandhi met senior Congress MP from Kannur K. Sudhakaran and his family, along with Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge and AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal.

The meeting, described as both personal and political, underscored what the party called a renewed sense of unity within its ranks.

In a social media post following the interaction, Rahul Gandhi praised Sudhakaran's long political journey, calling him a "true Congress soldier" who has stood firm through "every storm, every challenge, every test" in Kerala's political landscape.

The message appeared aimed at reinforcing confidence among party workers ahead of the crucial electoral battle.

"The UDF is united and strong. We are heading towards a landslide victory with 100 seats in Kerala," Rahul Gandhi said, signalling the Congress leadership's belief that anti-incumbency and organisational cohesion could tilt the balance in its favour.

While the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) has dismissed such claims as "wishful thinking", the Congress appears determined to frame the contest as one driven by momentum and public sentiment.

With the campaign gathering pace, Rahul Gandhi's assertion sets an ambitious benchmark for the UDF, while also raising the stakes in what is shaping up to be a closely watched electoral contest in Kerala. (IANS)

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