‘Unholy nexus between Kerala CM and BJP leaders’

Ernakulum: Kerala opposition leader VD Satheesan alleged on Friday that there is an unholy nexus between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.

He also termed Union Minister Smriti Irani’s statement that Congress tried to hide its relations with the Indian Union Muslim League as shameful.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said, “Union Minister Smriti Irani has made a statement that Congress is trying to hide its relationship with the Indian Union Muslim League at all levels. It’s a shameful statement. Congress has been in alliance with the IUML for the last 40 years. IUML is a member of the INDIA front...” He also alleged that probe agencies are investigating many things in Kerala and CM Vijayan is attempting to appease the BJP leaders.

“It is a surprise that CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister Smriti Irani are making statements in the same tone. There is an unholy nexus between the Kerala CM and BJP leaders,” he alleged.

“The central agencies are investigating many things in Kerala, including members of the CM’s family and also the CM,” he added. “The CM, under the fear that the probe agencies will penetrate into the corruption cases, is trying to appease BJP leaders,” he alleged.

The Kerala-based political party IUML, is an important ally of the Congress.

The CPI is a partner of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front in Kerala.

While the CPI and the Congress are partners in the opposition INDIA bloc, the two parties are fierce contenders in Kerala, with both parties pitting their strongest candidates against each other.

The BJP, which is leaving no stone unturned to establish its complete dominance in the 2024 elections, has fielded Kerala State President K Surendran as a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate from the Wayanad constituency.

Kerala, one of the few states where the Congress still has a strong presence, sends 20 parliamentarians to the Lok Sabha. (IANS)

