Union Cabinet Approves PAN 2.0 To Revolutionize Taxpayer Services

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the setting up of Rs. 1,435 crore PAN 2.0 scheme in connection with the modernization of taxpayer services.

This is consistent with the Income Tax Department's vision that aims at positioning Permanent Account Number as a single digital identifier across all government platforms and thereby advancing the Digital India vision.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that a free upgradation to a QR-code-enabled PAN card will also be there in the scheme. "A common, paperless, and online portal will be streamlined to offer ease of experience while keeping the focus on effective grievance redressal," Vaishnaw stated.