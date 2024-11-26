Union Cabinet Approves PAN 2.0 To Revolutionize Taxpayer Services

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the setting up of Rs. 1,435 crore PAN 2.0 scheme in connection with the modernization of taxpayer services.
This is consistent with the Income Tax Department's vision that aims at positioning Permanent Account Number as a single digital identifier across all government platforms and thereby advancing the Digital India vision.
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that a free upgradation to a QR-code-enabled PAN card will also be there in the scheme. "A common, paperless, and online portal will be streamlined to offer ease of experience while keeping the focus on effective grievance redressal," Vaishnaw stated.
The PAN 2.0 system introduces several new advancements from its predecessor, PAN/TAN 1.0, incorporating core and non-core functionalities with enhanced PAN validation services. Several features are involved, such as faster service delivery, improved data consistency, eco-friendly processes, cost efficiency, and secure infrastructure for optimized operations.
As a 10-character alphanumeric identifier, PAN plays a critical role in linking all people to their financial activities, including income filings, tax payments, and other official transactions. So far, more than 78 crore PANs have been issued, with individual taxpayers accounting for 98% of them.
This project not only simplifies tax processes but also strengthens the government’s ability to detect tax evasion and expand the tax base. By prioritizing accessibility and transparency, PAN 2.0 aims to deliver a seamless and efficient digital experience for taxpayers nationwide.
ALSO READ: Eknath Shinde Resigns As Maharashtra Chief Minister, Succession Uncertainty Looms Large
ALSO WATCH: