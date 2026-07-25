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Union Cabinet clears bill for fast-track courts, tougher exam leak law

As promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier, the Union Cabinet on Friday approved a Bill and related provisions aimed at setting up fast-track courts and giving harsher punishment in cases of paper leaks and exam malpractices
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New Delhi: As promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier, the Union Cabinet on Friday approved a Bill and related provisions aimed at setting up fast-track courts and giving harsher punishment in cases of paper leaks and exam malpractices, official sources said. The proposed legislation is expected to be introduced in Parliament next week, said sources. The development comes close to Prime Minister Modi’s announcement on Thursday that a bill containing provisions for strong action will be introduced in Parliament. As suggested in the Bill, the proposed fast-track courts will be mandated to complete trials and deliver verdicts within three months, the sources said. (IANS)

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