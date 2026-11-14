Union Government Unifies CBC and PIB to Streamline Public Outreach

NEW DELHI: In a major development, the Union government has announced the merger of the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) and the Press Information Bureau (PIB) at the headquarters level.

In an attempt that appears aimed at an administrative overhaul and to create a unified public outreach mechanism, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has brought about an integration of the government's flagship advertising and publicity agency and the primary media relations arm.

The unified organisation will be called PIB, according to the ministry. The strategic consolidation is expected to eliminate functional overlaps, optimise resource allocation, and deliver efficient messaging on government policies, welfare schemes, and national initiatives, said ministry sources. The combined entity will be headed by the Director-General (Coordination), PIB, New Delhi, who will report to the Chairman/Communication Board, they added. (IANS)