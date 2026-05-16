Union Home Minister Amit Shah calls for global war against narcotics

NEW DELHI: At the annual lecture series held by Research and Analysis Wing in honour of its founder Rameshwar Nath Kao, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke on "Narcotics: A Borderless Threat, A Collective Responsibility."

Shah said India, under Narendra Modi, aims to achieve a drug-free nation by 2047 and follows a strict "zero tolerance" policy on narcotics. He stressed that drug trafficking threatens national security, public health, and society, while also funding terrorism and criminal networks.

Calling for global cooperation, Shah urged countries to adopt common laws on banned substances, standardised punishments, extradition of drug kingpins, and real-time intelligence sharing. He warned that without united action, the global drug crisis could become irreversible in the coming decade.

The event was attended by diplomats from over 40 countries, former RAW officials, and members of India's security agencies. (IANS)

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