Union Home Minister Amit Shah calls for Tighter Border Surveillance in Gujarat

BHUJ: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday directed authorities in Gujarat's border districts to adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards unauthorised encroachments, illegal infiltration, and financial crime networks, while identifying demographic changes as the most serious challenge facing border regions.

Shah issued the directions while chairing a high-level security review meeting in Bhuj on issues concerning Gujarat's border and coastal districts along the India-Pakistan border. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, senior state officials, and district administrators from key border areas.

Reviewing security challenges in border regions, Shah said that border fencing, maritime security measures, and the state government's political will had significantly improved Gujarat's security situation, leading to the cessation of infiltration and border smuggling. He instructed officials to remove all unauthorised encroachments within the 0-15 km belt along the international border and maintain strict vigilance against radicalisation activities.

Expressing concern over demographic shifts in border districts, Shah directed District Magistrates to closely monitor and regularly report such developments. At the same time, he welcomed reverse migration in some border areas driven by industrial development.

The Home Minister stressed the need for coordinated efforts by all levels of the administration to identify and deport illegal infiltrators already settled in the region. He also asked district authorities to prepare location-specific standard operating procedures (SOPs) to tackle local challenges, including infiltration, drone-related threats, and narcotics trafficking. (IANS)

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