Union Home Minister Amit Shah defends FTAs, hits out at Rahul Gandhi

Karaikal: Accusing that the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi wants to mislead the country’s farmers, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday defended the free trade agreements (FTAs) signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, added that these agreements will significantly benefit India’s fishermen.

Shah took aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that the Rae Bareli PM spread false claims about the impact of these trade deals on farmers.

During a public address in Karaikal, Shah said, “The free trade agreements signed by PM Narendra Modi with the European Union and England, and the trade deal with the United States, are going to be of great benefit to our country’s fishermen.” Shah alleged that the Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) made statements designed to confuse the public. “Rahul Gandhi wants to mislead the country’s fishermen and farmers. He wants to spread confusion by telling lies,” he added.

Shah called on Rae Bareli MP to examine the specifics of the trade deal and FTAs before making such statements. The Home Minister highlighted PM Modi’s commitment to protecting farmers.

“PM Narendra Modi has worked to provide 100 percent protection to our farmers and livestock owners. Farmers were harmed during your Manmohan Singh government. Many such global agreements were signed in which farmers’ interests were sold,” Shah remarked, emphasizing the differences in policy between the current government and the previous Congress-led administration. Shah also criticized Gandhi’s approach to politics, saying, “Rahul Gandhi’s policy is to lie, speak loudly and publicly, and repeat the lie repeatedly. But the people of this country have now recognized your lie-manufacturing factory.”

In a bold prediction, Shah asserted that the people would reject Gandhi’s narrative in the upcoming elections. “In 2029, an NDA-led BJP government will be formed under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi; your turn will not come,” he declared.

Meanwhile, at a press conference on the Viksit Bharat Budget, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said that nearly 70 percent of global trade markets are open to India, with preferential access secured through Free Trade Agreements (FTAs). This means India now receives special advantages compared to other countries.

Goyal highlighted that India has concluded 9 FTAs with 38 developed countries. These agreements are a key part of the plan to make India self-reliant and a developed nation by 2047. (ANI)

