Union Home Minister Amit Shah Hails 12-Year Shift to ‘Politics of Performance’

MUMBAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that India has definitively moved past decades of political stagnation, replacing corruption and dynastic rule with a governance model driven strictly by results and national interest.

Addressing an event in Mumbai, Shah highlighted the country's trajectory over the 2014-2026 political era, contrasting the current administration's record with the political landscape before 2014.

Framing the shift in national leadership, Shah said, "Prior to 2014, our national politics was plagued by corruption, casteism, and dynastic politics. In the political era spanning 2014 to 2026, the nation has moved beyond these issues toward a politics of performance."

Shah underscored India's economic rise from vulnerable fiscal standing to one of the world's most resilient markets. Pointing to recent economic metrics, he emphasised:

"We have transitioned from being counted among the 'Fragile Five' economies to ranking among the top five. Recent first-quarter data shows India leading the major economies with a GDP growth rate of 7.8%."

He added that economic strength has been paired with an unyielding international posture. "For the first time in 12 years, the people have witnessed a foreign policy with a strong backbone. Whether it is our defence policy or our foreign policy, the guiding principle is 'India First.' India's interests are paramount to us."

Turning to national security, the Home Minister asserted that India's defence posture has evolved to ensure swift countermeasures against external threats.

"Furthermore, a robust policy is now in place to deliver a befitting response whenever Indian soldiers or citizens fall victim to terrorist conspiracies or attacks. We have demonstrated this to the entire world while addressing three long-standing issues-Article 370, Naxalism, and the situation in the Northeast-that had threatened the nation's internal security for nearly five decades," Shah noted.

Concluding his address, Shah pointed to broader cultural revivals alongside policy milestones, stating that "Indian languages have begun to receive due recognition for the first time since independence." (ANI)

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