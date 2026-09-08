No Disputes in Western Region Now, Says Amit Shah at Western Zonal Council Meet in Goa

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday chaired the 28th meeting of the Western Zonal Council in Goa, announcing that "there are no longer any disputes among the states of the Western Region."

Shah said that all the issues included in the meeting were related to monitoring. "There are no longer any disputes among the states of the Western Region; this is a major achievement," Shah said while addressing the meeting.

At the 28th meeting of the Western Zonal Council, several extremely important issues were discussed for the member states as well as for the country. These included the implementation of Fast Track Special Courts for speedy investigation and early disposal of cases of rape against women and children, issues related to the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112), issues related to food safety standards, Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, provision of brick-and-mortar banking facilities within the prescribed radius of every village, issues related to railway development projects, issues concerning environmental clearances, and others.

Addressing the gathering, the Home Minister said that Goa contributes much more to economic growth than its geographical size would suggest due to advanced tourism, high per capita income and mines. He said that recently, the country recorded a growth rate of 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of the financial year 2026–2027.

Shah further mentioned that the Indian economy recording such a growth rate amid global turbulence is a matter of pride for all of us. Noting that the Western region is extremely important from several perspectives, Shah said this region is the country’s largest economic, industrial and financial centre.

Shah said that the Western Region is known as the WEST Engine of the country’s economic growth. W stands for wealth and finance, which are generated in this region; E stands for exports and ports; S stands for start-ups and semiconductors; and T stands for tourism and the blue economy, in which the Western Region has the largest share in the country. (ANI)

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