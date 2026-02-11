Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates new cybercrime branch of CBI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, delivered a keynote address at the National Conference on “Tackling Cyber-Enabled Frauds and Dismantling the Ecosystem” in New Delhi, on Tuesday. The Home Minister presided over an Investiture Ceremony of CBI Officers and inaugurated the New Cybercrime Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Amit Shah also launched State Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (S4C) dashboard of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Home Affairs, according to a release. On this occasion, Union Home Secretary, Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT), Director, Intelligence Bureau (IB), Director, CBI and other senior officers were present.

